DDEP: Trust government to honour its promise of paying your matured bonds – NPP MP to exempted bondholders

Collins Adomako-Mensa, Afigya Kwabre North MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah has assured bondholders that government will pay coupons on their bonds.

He noted that exempted bondholders whose bonds are currently matured should trust the government’s promise of paying them in no time.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Wednesday, February 15, Mr. Adomako-Mensah averred, "We should trust the statement by the government to pay those whose bonds have matured on the 21st of February."

In a statement dated February 14, the government assured bondholders who decided to opt out of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) that their coupon payments and maturing principal will be paid.

"The Government would like to reassure all individual bondholders who elected not to participate that your coupon payments and maturing principal, like all government bonds, will be honoured in line with government fiscal commitments," read a portion of the statement.

The statement stressed, "We would like to stress that all individual bondholders, especially our Senior Citizens, should rest assured that their coupon payments and maturing principals, like all Government bonds, will be honoured in line with Government's Fiscal commitments."

Meanwhile, after months of back and forth, government has finally secured more than 80 percent of the subscription for the programme, which closed on Friday, February 10.

"The DDEP is being done to help protect the economy and enhance our capacity to service our public debts effectively. The alternative of not executing the DDEP would have brought grave disorder to the servicing of our national debt and exacerbated the current economic crisis," it stated.

It continues, "The Government is, therefore, grateful for the overwhelming participation of all bondholders. Your support and contributions have gotten your country much closer to securing the IMF programme."

The Ministry of Finance also took note of "all additional input made by various stakeholders during the DDEP engagement to further streamline Government's expenditures" and "assured Ghanaians of our full commitment to addressing these issues."