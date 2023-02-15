DDEP: Sophia Akuffo picketing a dent on government’s image — Political Marketing Strategist

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akufo's decision to picket together with pensioners bondholders to demand total exclusion from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), Dr. Kobby Mensa, has said, will have a negative impact on the government.

The immediate past CJ has, since last Friday, February 10 joined the pensioners bondholders to picket at the Finance Ministry, demanding a total exemption from the DDEP.

Reacting to this, the renowned political marketing strategist said the move is a big blow to the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government.

Buttering his assertion on Accra-based Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, February 14, Dr. Kobby Mensah said personalities like the former CJ wouldn’t have joined the protest if government was doing the right thing.

"I think the Honourable Sophia Akuffo’s actions in terms of picketing have really had a very big blow to the government," he said.

"It is very instructive that people like her would represent their feelings on the side of the general public," the expert stated.

According to Dr. Mensa, "any attempt to intimidate her [Sophia Akufo] will not work because she is very much aware of what she is doing."