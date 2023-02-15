God doesn’t need a national cathedral, that’s why there’s hullabaloo around it – Prophet John Anokye

Prophet John Anokye, Prelate of Worldwide Word Ministries

Prophet John Anokye, a prelate of the Worldwide Word Ministries has waded into the controversies surrounding the building of the National Cathedral.

The man of God remarked that God will not allow His project to suffer if he has called for it.

Interacting with the media on an occasion marking the beginning of a week-long celebration of the church’s 7th anniversary, Prophet Anokye doubted if God had been consulted about the project.

"There wouldn't have been any hullabaloo surrounding the building of the National Cathedral if we had consulted God," he stated.

In furtherance, the clergyman believes if God truly needed a cathedral, he would have revealed it to a man of God like he did to Nehemiah about the renovation of the broken walls of Jerusalem.

He noted that since God has never spoken about it to any man of God, the project remains an individualistic desire.

"And God would have revealed it to some prophets of the land, including me, if really God wanted us to [do] this as an individual decision," the Christian cleric reiterated, as quoted by Atinkaonline.

The National Cathedral project has been highly criticised by some Ghanaians, who described it as a misplaced priority given the economic hardships in the country.

However, despite the rejections, the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, insists the Cathedral must be built to the glory of God.