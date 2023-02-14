Police restore calm on UG campus; arrests 18 people after Tuesday’s disturbances

14.02.2023 LISTEN

Officers from the Ghana Police Service have been able to restore calm on the University of Ghana, Legon campus following the disturbances recorded on Tuesday, February 14.

In an official statement from the Police after the disturbances, it has confirmed that 18 people have been arrested.

“The Police have today, Tuesday, 14th February 2023 arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus.

"The Police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored,” the Police statement noted.

According to the Police, the 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.

The Police added that all 18 suspects are in custody and will be put before the court to face justice.

Meanwhile, security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.

The Police have given the assurance that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.