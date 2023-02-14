Don’t give up for winners never quit

I.BELOVED DAUGHTERS OF ZION, why do you want to give up so quickly? There is still hope in the Lord. As you wait upon the LORD surely He shall restore your strength again and you shall mount up with wings as eagles and fly. You shall soar high again and run through the difficult terrene and not be weary, you shall walk, and not faint. CAN THESE WEAK BONES LIVE? Can this company be revived? Can this marriage be restored? Can your first love for the Lord be revived? Can the backsliding stop? Can you get out of that sick bed? Can you get a job? Can your honour be restored? Can there be a revival in the church? Can the bleeding stop? Can you conceive? Can you get married? Can you be delivered from the crisis? JEHOVAH ADONAI IS ASKING YOU TODAY, SON OF MAN, CAN THESE BONES LIVE?

II. MY DEARLY BELOVED, why have you given up so quickly? You are at the door for a BREAKTHROUGH. For it was the hand of the Lord which was upon YOU, and carried YOU out in the SPIRIT OF THE LORD, and set YOU down in the midst of THAT valley which was full of dry bones. You were looking for a land filled with milk and honey. You were looking for green land, you aimed at the mountain top, not at a valley of dry bones. BUT DON'T GIVE UP YET. DON’T LOOK BACK. GOD KNOWS WHERE YOU ARE AND ALL THINGS ARE WORKING FOR YOUR GOOD.

III. BELOVED it is JEHOVAH alone who knows why YOU were set in the MIDST OF THE VALLEY WHICH WAS FULL OF DRY BONES, and the Prophet answered, O LORD GOD, thou knowest. It is God alone who knows Your tomorrow. Why then are you looking back? Why are You looking for help from strange gods? Do you still trust God? Once again my dear the LORD IS SAYING TO YOU, Prophesy upon these bones. Son of man, prophesy! Daughter of Zion prophesy! My brother, my sister prophesy! my father, my mother prophesy, and say unto them, O YE DRY BONES, HEAR THE WORD OF THE LORD.

IV. SON OF MAN thus saith the LORD GOD unto these bones; Behold, I will cause breath to enter into you, and ye shall live: The Lord will cause breath to enter into your struggling business, your failing health, your empty accounts, and your lonely life for these dry bones before you shall not remain dry any longer. You shall not be the same, the Lord will restore life to the deadly situation. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC declaration sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and serve the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Are you in any valley with dry bones? Begin to prophesy into those dry bones now!

V. 2023 MY DIVINE YEAR TO PURSUE, CAPTURE, AND TAKE POSSESSION - thou shalt also decree a thing, and it shall be established unto thee: AND THE LIGHT SHALL SHINE UPON THY WAYS.

PRAYER: May the LORD enlighten you to begin to prophesy and decree for it shall be established through the Authority of Christ Jesus

REF: Ezekiel 37:1-5

Job 22:28

Isaiah 40:31

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION

-CDA Consult II Contributor