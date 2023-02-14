Gov’t will continue to invest in education to secure the country’s future – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that his government will not stop investing in the education sector.

In a post on his Facebook page, the President said government plans to pump millions into education to ensure the future of the country is secured.

He noted that through education, government is looking to empower the youth of today to ensure a prosperous future.

“Government will continue to take the education of millions of Ghanaian children seriously. We will continue to invest in education, and help secure our country’s future, for these interventions are geared towards the growth and development of Ghana,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “We are preparing our youth for the birth of a prosperous society – a society which creates opportunities for all its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work.”

The President on Tuesday, February 14, inaugurated and handed over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School, constructed by BSW International for the people of Kwabenya, to the Ghana Education Service.

It is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.2 which explicitly seeks to ensure that, by 2030, all girls and boys will have access to early childhood care and development to prepare them for primary education.