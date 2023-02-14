Nigerian Pastor arrested for brandishing AK-47 rifle during sermon

Uche Aigbe, a pastor of a popular Pentecostal church in Abuja who was seen in a viral video holding an AK-47 rifle, while preaching at his church last Sunday has been arrested by the police.

Reports from Nigeria say he is in police grips.

He is being detained alongside one Inspector Musa Audu who handed the AK-47 to him to illustrate his sermon on the pulpit, the PMNews reported.

Inspector Audu risks being dismissed for his indiscretion as he will be facing an orderly room trial for handing over his rifle to the man of God.

According to the reports, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Sadiq Abubakar, has recommended the dismissal of the Inspector for handing his rifle to the pastor to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Aigbe, who is the Presiding Pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Chapter, mounted the pulpit, carrying an AK 47 rifle on Sunday to illustrate how Christians should guard their faith.

He preached with the gun during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation.