Akufo-Addo inaugurates Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School; ready for use

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 14, inaugurated and handed over the Kwabenya Model Kindergarten School, constructed by BSW International for the people of Kwabenya, to the Ghana Education Service.

This is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4.2 which explicitly seeks to ensure that, by 2030, all girls and boys will have access to early childhood care and development to prepare them for primary education.

Quality and inclusive early childhood education enables all children, irrespective of their physical, emotional, social, or medical challenges, to come together at school, play and learn together.

The absence of this deprives the child of play and other critical things of childhood, like cognitive, motor, physical, social, emotional, core competencies, and language development.

In a post on his Facebook page, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government has embarked on the construction of some three hundred and fifty (350) kindergarten blocks to ensure that all children have access to education.

According to him, one hundred and sixty (160) out of the 350 schools have so far been completed with several dilapidated KG blocks also renovated.

President Akufo-Addo assures that his government will continue to take the education of millions of Ghanaian children seriously.

“We will continue to invest in education, and help secure our country’s future, for these interventions are geared towards the growth and development of Ghana. We are preparing our youth for the birth of a prosperous society – a society which creates opportunities for all its citizens, rewards creativity and enterprise, honesty and hard work,” part of a post on President Akufo-Addo’s statement said.