Court grants GHS50,000 bail to NDC Organiser who said it's OK to kill for Mahama to be President

The Asokwa Circuit Court has granted bail to the Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti region.

Razak Koampa Avoliya was charged with offensive conduct but pleaded not guilty to the offense.

A team of five lawyers led by Evans Amankwa prayed for bail for their client, including the plea for the court to show love to the accused since today is Valentine's Day.

The Prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, who did not oppose the bail application told the court that they are done with the investigations.

He also told the court that they had sent the videotape to the Bureau of Language for transcription.

The court, presided over by His Honor Fred Obikyere, thus, granted bail to the accused.

The accused popularly called "Mosquito" was granted bail of GH¢50,000 with two sureties to reappear on March 9, 2023.

The accused in an interview with a journalist which has since gone viral encouraged NDC youth to attack NPP supporters and even kill for John Mahama to become President in 2024.

Source: Classfmonline.com