This is the man who always makes me happy – Lordina renews love to Mahama on Val's day

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama has celebrated her husband former President John Dramani Mahama on the occasion of National Chocolate Day.

“This is the man who always makes me happy and with whom I have the most beautiful moments. Lots of love, my dear John. Thank you, for your attention to me, your time and how you have always provided that reassurance of your love,” Mrs Mahama posted on Facebook, Tuesday, 14 February 2023, to celebrate her husband.

She continued that: “When you have a husband with a good heart and who cherishes a great family, you build with him a friendship that makes loving him exciting.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my love, John Dramani Mahama.”

Today, marks Valentine’s Day, however, in Ghana, the day has been set aside as National Chocolate Day.

Source: classfmonline.com