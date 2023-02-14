Some NPP members sabotaging my work, they said i'm becoming more powerful so they should clip me – Henry Quartey

14.02.2023 LISTEN

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has revealed that some persons within his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been sabotaging his efforts in progressively embarking on his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

He bemoaned that the once vibrant campaign has been stalled by some unknown faces in his own party.

The Regional Minister wondered if the saboteurs are working for their own parochial interest or for the public.

“I have a lot of issues on my chest. There is an internal sabotage from my own party people. And that is what has led us to where we are. Internally, some people are sabotaging the work of Henry Quartey, whether it’s for the good of the country or their own selfish interests, I don’t know,” the Regional Minister disclosed on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo.

Mr. Quartey said some party members say his work will lead the NPP into opposition if he is not stopped.

Mr. Quartey refuted claims that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are not happy with the way he goes about his duties.

“I heard some people say that President Akufo-Addo has warned me to stop what I’m doing. The President has never on any day said Henry stop what you are doing. The vice president [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] or the office of the vice president has also not asked me to stop. In fact, they are happy with what I’m doing,” Mr. Quartey stated.

He hinted that some of his party members go behind him to reverse his orders by spewing lies about him.

“Oh they know themselves, the schemes by the saboteurs are a lot. Some of my party members have been going behind my back to tell traders who sell on passenger ways to go ahead with their businesses and should ignore me.

“Some people feel that when the hawkers leave the streets, they will not get money and so have to sabotage me. Others also feel that Henry Quartey is becoming more powerful so let’s clip him. It’s not about the presidency or the party feeling that my work will affect votes, no. These are individuals who feel that they have to slow me down,” Mr. Quartey stressed.

The disappointed Regional Minister who refused to mention the supposed internal saboteurs said he is unperturbed by the subtle ‘coup’ against him.

“But I’m not deterred by these things,” he pointed out.

He advised, “Let’s put our personal interest aside and think about Ghana first, at least that is what our president is fighting for. There’s time for everything one day the cock will crow”.

Henry Quartey who has served as the regional minister for the capital of Ghana since 2021, launched the 'Let's Make Accra Work' campaign with a view of helping to bring discipline and sanity to the region.

Mr. Quartey has through this campaign demolished a number of structures at unauthorised places and waterways, and cleared some major streets of hawkers among others. He also took on persons who had built on Ramsar sites.

He also introduced the operation clean your frontage to force people living in Accra to keep their environs clean.

Mr. Quartey also succeeded in relocating onion traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku Market in the Ga West Municipality.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has gone on the quiet in the last few months with rumours rife that he has given up on this 'Let's Make Accra Work' campaign following the massive resistance he encountered from affected persons.

He explained that he is charging his battery hence his seeming silence.

