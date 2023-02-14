Lots of my love always – Mahama assures Lordina on Val’s Day

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has celebrated his wife, Lordina Mahama in a post on social media as he marks Valentine’s Day.

In a Facebook post, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shared a number of lovely pictures capturing some of the best moments with his lifetime companion.

The post comes with a caption that sees John Dramani Mahama renewing his continuous love for his wife.

“Thank you Lordina. Lots of my love and great friendship always. Happy Valentine,” the former president said.

People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Valentine’s Day today, February 14.

The annual celebration is marked through the show of love and care to loved ones through various means.

In Ghana, the day is also largely marked as Chocolate Day to promote the consumption of chocolate.