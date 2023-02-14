Gabby Otchere-Darko is nobody; I don’t have time for people like him – Sophia Akuffo

14.02.2023 LISTEN

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has stressed that she doesn’t have time to engage in verbal banter with Gabby Otchere-Darko.

Last Friday, the former Chief Justice joined members of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum to protest at the Minister of Finance to demand the exclusion of pensioners from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a series of posts subsequently, a cousin of President Akufo-Addo Gabby Otchere-Darko criticised Sophia Akuffo for joining the protest, insisting that the former Chief Justice erred.

“The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, may mean well but she erred big time in her basic appreciation of the issues. Rather than asking the Govt for exemption at this late hour, why did she simply not 'exempt' herself from exchanging her original bond for the new one!

“For a former CJ to take up a noble cause such as she did but at such late hour when all was done and for all that publicity, she owed it to herself and her social standing to have understood the issues far better than what she exhibited last Friday. She is bigger than that,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in his tweets.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday when she joined the protest again, Sophia Akuffo described Gabby Otchere-Darko as a disturbance.

According to her, she won’t allow people like Gabby to decide for her.

“Is he a member of the government? He doesn’t decide for me what I need to do and what I do not need to do. It is as simple as that. I don’t have time for things like that, people like that are not important to me or to my life. He is a disturbance,” the former Chief Justice stressed.