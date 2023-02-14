'Pensioners deserve compassion not compulsion' – Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo returns to MoF to picket again

14.02.2023 LISTEN

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo today, Tuesday, 14 February 2023, joined her fellow pensioners to picket the finance ministry again in their continued protest against the inclusion of pension funds in the ongoing domestic debt exchange programme.

She was captured sitting down with a placard that says 'pensioners deserve compassion not compulsion'.

This is the second time she has joined the picket. Following her first participation, Mr Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, said Ms Akuffo did not understand the very issue she picketed about, at which she described the government as “disrespectful” and “wicked”.

Justice Akuffo said on Friday, 10 February 2023 that the government must show respect to the elderly rather than be wicked toward them by including their pension funds in the domestic debt exchange programme.

Speaking to journalists among the picketing pensioners, the former Chief Justice said: “We have had our ups and downs. A lot of us were from generations where we were encouraged to save for tomorrow and all that".

"We have been through times where all your savings become nonsense because of some government policies, then over the years, bit by bit, people have become more confident in the economy and investments”.

“Quite a number of people here today, when they retired last two years, put everything into government bonds; it is a contract and, now, all of a sudden, you virtually want to force them to agree with you that the repayment of the yield of their investment should be as you dictate it. Why?” she asked.

“Why are we in the mess? Nobody has fully explained to us".

"Yes, we took loans, what was it used for? And where is the accountability? Exactly what was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that, ‘help me and I help you’. No, you help yourself first, let me see if you are doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times”, she noted.

“I am over 70 years now. I am no longer government-employed, my mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking, and I am saying that we have failed, and it is important that the elderly should be respected"

"I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong.”

Mr Otchere-Darko, however, said in a series of tweets on Sunday, 12 February 2023: “For a former CJ to take up a noble cause such as she did but at such late hour when all was done and for all that publicity, she owed it to herself and her social standing to have understood the issues far better than what she exhibited last Friday. She is bigger than that”.