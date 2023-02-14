Gabby is a disturbance, he can call me paranoid I don't care; I've no time for unimportant persons — Former CJ Sophia Akuffo pickets again

The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has joined pensioner bondholders picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand a total exclusion from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The former Chief Justice first joined the bondholders last Friday leading to varied reactions among Ghanaians and NPP stalwarts.

She threatened to sue the government if their pension funds are included in the debt exchange programme.

This compelled leading NPP member Gabby Otchere-Darko to go after her.

He stated in a tweet that he does not get the “fuss” the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo made over the inclusion of pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

“Why picket over an offer that you have the liberty not to accept?” he quizzed.

However, Sophia Akuffo seems unperturbed about Mr Otchere Darko's comments.

She said she has time for unimportant people like Mr Otchere Darko.

According to her, Mr Otchere Darko is a disturbance who must be ignored.

Mr Sophia Akuffo noted that Mr. Otchere Darko can choose to call her paranoid but she careless as she will continue to demand what's due her.

Government on Tuesday, February 14, said the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP) officially closed on Friday, February 10, 2023, with over 80% participation of eligible bonds.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.