African Court to hold four ordinary sessions this year

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights would hold four Ordinary sessions - the 68th Ordinary Session slated for February 20th to March 17th; and followed by the 69th Ordinary Session from June 5th to 30th.

The 70th Ordinary Session, from September 4th to 29th; and close the year with 71st Ordinary Session from November 6th to December 1st.

Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, African Court President noted in a statement to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema affirmed that the African Continental Court based in Arusha, Tanzania meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

On the achievement of the African Court last year, Lady Justice Aboud said the body started 2022 with the institutionalization of the ‘opening of the Judicial Year of the Court’, with a keynote address from the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It was followed with four sensitization visits to Comoros, Zambia, Mauritania, and Ethiopia for discussion on the possible ratification of the Protocol and/or deposit of the Declaration as well as visits to the European Court of Human Rights, the International Criminal Court, and the International Court of Justice.

“We engaged with Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the work of the African Court and the challenges it was facing.

“From that courtesy visit on September 10th, 2022, we got some assurances, including the likelihood of Tanzania redepositing the Declaration, and the construction of the permanent premises of the Court,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

“I also undertook a number of outreach and networking activities with relevant partners and stakeholders, including participating in the 2nd Annual East African Court of Justice Judicial Conference held in Kampala Uganda from October 26th to 28th 2022.

“I also deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 73rd Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the operationalization of the Commission,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said in the year under review, the African Court also engaged in an intensive judicial diplomacy with Member States, Permanent Representative Committee, Ambassadors, and other stakeholders at the African Union Commission (AUC).

A wide range of issues relating to the work of the African Court as a whole and the welfare of Judges, in particular, were discussed during the engagement, which led to the restoration of the benefits and contract of Judges to the Pre-Niamey position.

“Another victory archived is the request for the African Court to submit a new structure for the Registry as well as another request for the African Court to consider submitting a request for the amendment of the Protocol to amend Article 34(6).

In 2022, the African Court also held a Tripartite Judicial Dialogue, with the ECOWAS Court, and East African Court of Justice which was a huge achievement.

Lady Justice Aboud explained that the Tripartite Judicial Dialogue offered the platform for the discussion and deliberation on how to work together in the promotion and protection of human rights.

“We had a very fruitful Consultative meeting with the three AU Human Rights organs with a human rights mandate, which discussed ways of collaboration, cooperation, and synergy, and a Staff Exchange Programme was signed,” she said.

On Non-judicial (administrative) matters the African Court undertook a health talk, consideration of the proposals on reform of the African Court, drafted the Annual Work Plan of the African Court for 2023, and a proposal for the African Court to join the European Court of Human Right’s Superior Courts Network as an observer.

On Judicial Matters the African Court developed a roadmap on Complementarity between the African Court and the African Commission; the meeting of the Committee on the Review of the Rules to Consider Draft Revised Practice Directions; Draft Revised Internal Judicial Practice; and the Report on Compliance with decisions of the African Court.