Islamic SHS: Speed ramps will be fixed next week – Urban Roads assures

The Ashanti Regional Urban Roads Director, Mr Francis Gambra has said speed ramps will be fixed on the road in front of Islamic Senior High School in the Kumasi Metropolis.

He told class news' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, that the speed ramps will be fixed "by next week".

Students of the school on June 13, 2022, demonstrated over frequent knockdowns of their colleagues on the road in front of the school.

Not only were some 30 students hospitalised but also a teacher nearly lost his eyes after the police deployed to the scene opened tear gas on them.

A temporal anchor rope, sponsored by the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare who visited the school, was fixed on the road.

The rope has since been torn apart.

The issue was raised in parliament where the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense and Interior chaired by Kennedy Agyapong was tasked by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate.

The then-acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, and two other senior officers were interdicted following an initial police probe into the disturbance.

The Chairman of the Old Students Association of the school, Alhassan Mubarak Ben Osman has since expressed disappointment, in an interview with Elisha Adarkwah, that Urban Roads has not fixes the speed ramps despite the promise, nine-months after the incident.

He said the old students among other authorities had written to remind the Urban Roads of the need to fix the speed ramps but have yielded no results.

Mr Osman said he will not be surprised if the students embark on another demonstration because of the failure of the government to do the needful.

But the Regional Urban Roads Director said," by next week, it should be done".

