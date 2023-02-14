DDEP is being done to protect the economy; thank you for the 80% support – Gov’t to Ghanaians

The government through the Finance Ministry says it has been impressed with the participation of Ghanaians in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a press release on Tuesday, February 14, the Finance Ministry noted that the DDEP has achieved over 80% participation.

The release from the Ministry extends appreciation to Ghanaians for embracing the programme.

“The Government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) closed on Friday 10th February 2023 with over 80% participation of eligible bonds.

“The Government wants to thank the people of Ghana for their forbearance and support throughout these very difficult times,” part of the Ministry of Finance’s press release said.

The release added, “The DDEP is being done to help protect the economy and enhance our capacity to service our public debts effectively.

“The alternative of not executing the DDEP would have brought grave disorder in the servicing of our national debt and exacerbated the current economic crisis.

“The Government is, therefore, grateful for the overwhelming participation of all bondholders.”

According to the Ministry of Finance, the support of the many Ghanaians who have signed onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme has gotten Ghana much closer to securing the IMF programme.