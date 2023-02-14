Drastically downsize to begin salvaging junk economy – Ablakwa charges President Akufo-Addo

North Tongu Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take a bold step to get rid of some 'irrelevant' political appointees to unburden the economy.

According to him, in a bid to salvage the economy from its current junk state, it is important that the President downsizes its government.

In a post on his Facebook on Tuesday, February 14, Mr. Ablakwa accused the president of creating numerous strange portfolios at the presidency to satisfy the elephant-size party.

In his view, the MP says such appointees are a reckless drain on scarce resources.

“Considering Ghana’s current unprecedented economic catastrophe, it is extremely difficult to understand why the numerous strange portfolios President Akufo-Addo created at the presidency years ago under the rather convenient category of political appointees continue to exist as a reckless drain on scarce taxes.

“Isn’t it time for the President to thank them for their “great transformative services” and drastically downsize so as to begin salvaging this junk economy?” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa asked through his post on Facebook today.