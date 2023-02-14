Ablakwa wants 'strange' portfolios at presidency scrapped amid economic hardships

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has bemoaned what he describes as numerous strange portfolios created at the presidency.

In the midst of the current economic challenges facing the country, the MP has called on government to scrap these portfolios to release some stress on the Ghanaian economy.

According to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, it is time for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to thank some of his political appointees for their service and cut them off.

“Considering Ghana’s current unprecedented economic catastrophe, it is extremely difficult to understand why the numerous strange portfolios President Akufo-Addo created at the presidency years ago under the rather convenient category of political appointees continue to exist as a reckless drain on scarce taxes,” the North Tongu MP shared on Facebook with a list of the portfolios.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added, “Isn’t it time for the President to thank them for their “great transformative services” and drastically downsize so as to begin salvaging this junk economy?”

Some of the portfolios the MP wants to be scrapped include; Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs, Policy Associate, Chief Executive of Public Sector Reforms, Overseer of the National Cathedral, Church Relations Manager, Diaspora Church Mobilization Officer, Policy & Coordinator Analyst, Focal Person, La Francophonie, among others.