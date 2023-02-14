KAIPTC begins 2-week Training Course on Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa in partnership with ACP

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has opened this year’s Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa (HAWA) Training Course at its centre.

The training which is being run over a two weeks period is organised in collaboration with the Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution (ASPR), supported by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and the Austrian Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The course aims at strengthening capacities for effective humanitarian assistance by providing participants with thorough knowledge and skills of the humanitarian sector using the Humanitarian Development Peace Nexus Approach amongst others.

In a welcome address at the opening ceremony of the workshop on Monday, February 13, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie, the Deputy Commandant of KAIPTC applauded the efforts of participants from the various countries for their hard work and effort to help the African continent progress in the pursuit of peace, development, and stability in the last decade.

Emphasising that Humanitarian Assistance is very key, he said it is why the KAIPTC has been organising Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa in the last nine years together with its Austrian partners.

While bemoaning how more than 130 million people on the continent live in extreme poverty, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie indicated that it should be of concern that the population is particularly vulnerable to the effects of widespread food insecurity, recurrent natural disasters, climate change, the global economic crisis, socio-political instability and a pandemic like the just experienced Covid-19.

The Deputy KAPITC Commandant added that it is why his outfit prioritises the course knowing that it contributes to several strategic objectives of the ECOWAS Humanitarian Policy and Action Plan, the ECOWAS Disaster Risk Reduction Gender Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2030, as well as the EU Action Plan On Women, Peace and Security among others.

Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie

He said through the course, the KAIPTC is meeting the training needs in support of effective and well-coordinated humanitarian assistance in the region.

“This course, which now runs for the eleventh time, but the second after its recent review, covers an array of content-rich and relevant topics for your work; with these ranging from; the roots causes of disasters, to the protection of civilians and human rights standards, guidelines for the use of armed escort, negotiation of humanitarian access, as well as cultural awareness and gender and diversity concerns in humanitarian action.

“To ensure that this course will help to foster human capacities, institutional interaction and civil-military cooperation, we are proud to introduce a team of regional and international facilitators, comprised of very experienced practitioners who will share the summary of their best practices, lessons learned and experience gained in the field. Of course, we also look forward to contributions of your own wealth of experience and knowledge to enrich discussions and group work,” Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie said while reading the speech on behalf of Major General Richard Addo Gyane, the Commandant of the KAIPTC.

According to the Deputy Commandant, the KAIPTC also envision facilitating the formation of personal and professional relationships among all participants and their respective organisations with the goal of information exchange, stronger collaboration, effective cooperation, and speedy reactions to counter upcoming emergencies beyond the ongoing course.

In his concluding remarks, Air Cdre George Arko-Dadzie expressed gratitude to the Austrian Government, in particular, the Austrian Centre for Peace and the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence for the generous support of the joint effort to strengthen peace and security in Africa.

On his part, the Director of the Austrian Centre for Peace (ACP) Mr. Moritz Ehrmann indicated that in current times it is difficult to talk about peace especially when we are in an era of unpredictability.

He argued that the renewed rivalry between the great powers, partially sparked by the war in Ukraine, the worsening loss of livelihoods driven by the climate crisis, and the effects of rapid technological change, continue to dramatically impact security and stability around the world.

Mr. Moritz Ehrmann

But through the HAWA project, Mr. Moritz Ehrmann is confident that it will provide an important contribution to developing capacity for effective humanitarian crisis response in the ECOWAS region.

“A region that is dealing with its own issues of instability and where similar questions are being asked about the relation between security and peace, in an effort to address this situation.

“Those who focus on providing security, and those who look for peaceful and sustainable ways, I think we all do good to listen to each other and learn from one another – and hopefully thereby create a more complete, rather than a partial answer,” Mr. Moritz Ehrmann proposed.

He further disclosed that the ACP has started working on future issues around the nexus between peace and conflict and environmental degradation and climate change (environmental peacebuilding) on the one hand, and digitalisation and technological change (Peacetech) on the other.

Engaging journalists on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the HAWA Training Course, Mrs. Fatou Ndour who is the programmes manager said the training is not focusing only on gender and climate action but also on gender and humanitarian setting in order to take into consideration not only the needs in terms of capacity buildings, having women being trained, being in the field and coordinating humanitarian assistance but also taking into account the essential needs of women in West Africa.

According to her, women are the first impacted when there is a crisis and so they need to be part of the coordination structure and also have their needs heard.

Mrs. Fatou Ndour

“At the end of this training the intent is to provide knowledge and to provide also the capacity of the main actors in the field and to strengthen the cooperation between civilians and military in order to have very good reason in terms of humanitarian assistance,” Mrs. Fatou Ndour revealed.

This edition of the Humanitarian Assistance in West Africa (HAWA) Training Course has 33 participants from 11 countries including Austria, Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia, Cameroon, and Senegal.

The other countries are Mali, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Benin, and Sierra Leone.

Training Objectives:

On completion of this course, participants will be able to:

Demonstrate increased knowledge and skills regarding comprehensive approaches to planning, coordination, and implementation in the field of humanitarian assistance;

Implement measures regarding cross-cutting issues (e.g. gender equality) into humanitarian assistance;

Explain legal and normative frameworks, as well as key global agendas, notably the WPS Agenda, that support humanitarian assistance; Enhance interaction and mutual understanding amongst relevant stakeholders (civilian, military, police);

Foster networking and peer exchange among practitioners in the field of humanitarian assistance and in addition understand the HDP Nexus.

Target Group:

Set at the operational level, the course targets a mixed group of mid-level humanitarian professionals from state authorities (national and local governments, Ministries, Emergency Management Agencies), (I)NGOs, Civil Society Organizations and members of the Red Cross/Red Crescent movement, as well as security forces (military, police) directly or indirectly involved in humanitarian action

Course Content:

The HAWA Core Course will provide a thorough introduction to Humanitarian Assistance; including Humanitarian Actors and their mandates, roles and modes of operation; the Disaster Risk Management Cycle, Typology of Disasters, Components of Humanitarian Action, Humanitarian Principles, Standards and Codes of Conduct, the Do no harm approach and International Humanitarian Law. Topics as Emergency Mass Evacuation, Coordination and Information Management between actors in the field, Human Security, Displacement and Protection of Civilians will be discussed in theory, complemented by practical exercises.

Participants will learn about Humanitarian Operation in fragile and conflict context (Civil-Military Coordination and Humanitarian CMCoord), guidelines for the use of Armed Escort, Negotiation of Humanitarian Access, as well as Conflict Sensibility and community engagement during emergencies, cultural awareness and Gender and diversity concerns in humanitarian action.