Bawumia and Ofori-Atta are not different from NAM1; they’ve run our economy aground – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has descended heavily on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

During an engagement on TV3, the lawmaker accused the Vice President of running a Ponzi Scheme, alleging that the Finance Minister is also behaving like a fraud boy.

In his view, the two leading members of government must be blamed for collapsing the Ghanaian economy.

“How different are Ken Ofori-Atta and Mahamudu Bawumia from Nam1? Tell me how different they are from Nam1. Are these not the persons managing investments in the country? What Ken has done, has he not run our economy as a ponzi scheme? What happens to Ponzi schemes, they go bust. Has Ghana’s economy not gone bust due to poor management? Even in this case when there is regulation the man is working outside the regulation.

“Between Bawumia and Ofori-Atta it is one running a Ponzi scheme and one behaving like a fraud boy. They have simply run this who economy aground,” Sam George opined.

Reacting to the allegations, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh admitted that yes times are hard but assured that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will turn things around.

“Yes, we admit we have challenges. We shall steer out of it certainly. Just watch as we do the needful..It would get better sooner,” the Majority Chief Whip noted in a post on Twitter.