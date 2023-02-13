N/R: Schools in Nyankpala remain shut over gunshots

Basic schools in Nyankpala in the Tolon district of the Northern Region remain closed following two shooting incidents over an alleged chieftaincy dispute.

The gunshots started on Thursday, February 9 before the situation was brought under control.

However, there was more gunfire in the community on Sunday leaving residents worried.

The identity of the shooters and their motives are unknown, but some residents believe the incidents are connected to the enskinment of a new chief in the community.

Some teachers who spoke off record said, the schools are closed due to the insecurity situation in the area.

By Citi Newsroom