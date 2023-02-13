I’m still working as the Greater Accra Regional Minister – Henry Quartey debunks resignation rumours

The regional minister for Greater Accra, Mr. Henry Quartey, has reacted to the rumour about him leaving his post.

As the minister seemed to have disappeared a bit from the public scene, people began to speculate that he had fallen out of office.

However, in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show, the Ayawaso Central MP said he was out of the country for a while, which is why people have not been seeing his action.

According to the regional minister, he is still overseeing the affairs of the Greater Accra region and hasn’t thought of leaving his post anytime soon.

He stated that when the time comes, there will be an official resignation letter to the presidency, and the public will also be notified, just like the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Keyeremateng, as well as the former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie, and the immediate past Chieftaincy Minister, Mr. Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

“The President has not given me any indication that he is not interested in working with me anymore and as far as I am concerned, I am working and I shall continue to work.

“Even if I have, there would have been an official resignation letter to the president for him to accept…” he told Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host.