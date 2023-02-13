Akuapem North: We’re for Sammi Awuku, if he stands today he’ll win – Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene

Former National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has received the backing of the traditional authorities in his bid to lead the party in the 2024 Akuapem North parliamentary elections.

The National Lottery Authority’s CEO is currently vying to unseat the incumbent NPP MP, Nana Dokua Asiamah to become the next MP for the area.

Endorsing his bid was the Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene, Nana Yirenkyi I, who asserted that the people of Akuapem North need no other person than Mr. Sammi Awuku.

Speaking to the media, the traditional ruler noted that the aspiring parliamentary candidate will easily win the nod and represent the constituency in Parliament.

To the people who have been allegedly nailing the NLA boss, Nana Yirenkyi I noted that their efforts would hit the rocks.

“Sammi Awuku is the one who the chiefs and people in Akuapem North need. In any case, the Akuapem North seat is not anybody’s property; you can contest, campaign, and when you are voted for, you do what you can do, so stop the attacks," the chief said.

“Look," he added, "the people are for Sammy Awuku. If he stands today, he will secure the votes he needs. We know those people who are launching this kind of hate campaign and false allegations against Sammy; we know those behind these false stories, and we are ready for them."