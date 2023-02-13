Ofori-Atta is wicked and heartless man who wants to destroy Ghana — Citizen Ato Dadzie

The General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Frederick Kwamena Dadzie, known better as Citizen Ato Dadzie, has reacted to the 'I don’t care' posture of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Mr. Ato Dadzie noted that the finance minister lacks what it takes to develop a country.

In an interview on Original TV, he noted that the minister is keen on destroying the country’s economy, hence the imposition of the DDEP policy on them.

"Ken Ofori Atta is a very wicked man; his project is to destroy this country; he doesn't have the country at heart. What crime have we committed by giving the NPP a second term?" he asked.

The GCPP’s chief scribe urged government and the minister to heed the cries of the pensioner bondholders, who have been picketing at the Ministry of Finance since last Monday, February 6.

To him, the bondholders, seeing how carelessly the NPP administration has run the country into a ditch, will find it difficult to subscribe to the programme.

"I am very sad today. How can we treat pensioners who have worked very hard for their monies like this?" he bemoaned.

He added, "The government will not listen; they lost all ideas. We are carrying a heavy load. Do they need a class or one person to teach them this; can't they see? We are crying today, so if a pensioner took a pen and made this analysis, where the government is doing a "help-me-I-help-you" policy. And the government is still opening up expenditures. How do you think she will feel?"