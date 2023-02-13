Kwame Agbodza questions Chief Justice over suspension of Appeals Court sittings

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Agbodza has reacted to news of the suspension of Appeals Court sittings in multiple regions in the country.

In a letter from Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, he has directed that all sittings in Appeals Court of the regional capitals of four regions including Volta, Northern, Central, and Eastern regions should be suspended

The directive indicates that Court of Appeal sittings in Ho, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Koforidua are suspended.

According to the letter from the Chief Justice, all appeals from the Northern Sector of the country including the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Ashanti regions would be heard in Kumasi.

“In view of this, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above are accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively.

“Please take the necessary actions to effect this directive,” parts of a letter written by the Chief Justice said.

Reacting to the letter from the Chief Justice, Minority Chief Whip Kwame Agboza says the move is wrong.

He is demanding an explanation for the decision by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

In a post on Twitter, Kwame Agbodza said, “This is very wrong. We are building more courts, training more layers and judges to bring justice closer to our people. What is the reason for this?”