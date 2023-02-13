Court of Appeal sittings in Tamale, Ho, Cape Coast & Koforidua suspended; cases transferred to Kumasi

13.02.2023 LISTEN

All sittings in Appeals Court of the regional capitals of four regions including Volta, Northern, Central, and Eastern regions respectively have been suspended.

This is a directive given by the Chief Justice of the country, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah. The directive indicates that Court of Appeal sittings in Ho, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Koforidua are suspended.

According to the letter from the Chief Justice, all appeals from the Northern Sector of the country including the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, Savannah, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Ashanti regions would be heard in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, all appeals in the Southern sector including the Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region will be heard in Accra.

“In view of this, all pending appeals in the Court of Appeal listed above are accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively.

“Please take the necessary actions to effect this directive,” parts of a letter written by the Chief Justice said.