V/R: Policeman accused of defilement admits touching breast of victim, granted GHS50k bail

A Police Officer in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region accused of defilement has been granted bail of GHS50,000.

This was after the officer, G/CPL Emmanuel Duah admitted to touching the breast of the victim.

The Police officer got into trouble in September 2022 when he was accused of defiling a class five pupil, now 14, at Ave-Xevi in the Akatsi North District.

He has since been standing trial for the alleged defilement incident which happened in a yet-to-be-commissioned police station at Ave-Xevi while on duty there.

On February 1, when the officer appeared before a Ho Circuit Court, the 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

The officer last year is said to have requested the victim who had gone to fetch rain water from a silver basin at the frontage of the police station to go buy him water, a request the victim declined and insisted on going to first inform her parent before she could run the errand for the accused.

According to the Prosecution, “the accused person then took the basin from her and forcibly held her hands, covered her mouth and carried her into one of the rooms at the police station and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.”

In court, the Prosecution also disclosed that G/CPL Emmanuel Duah in a caution statement taken at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Tongu Division in Sogakope, when he was first arrested, admitted that “he held the hand and touched the breast of the victim” but denied having sex with her.

In the pursuit of justice for the victim, the Prosecution has filed the weighing card and a medical report of the tests conducted on the victim on the night of the incident in the case docket.

Meanwhile, after taking a plea from the accused police officer, the court granted him bail to the tune of GHS50,000 with sureties.

He will now reappear in court on February 22.