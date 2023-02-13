If I’m to give birth again, I’ll name the child Judas Iscariot – Nana Agradaa

Former fetish priestess and founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa has caused stir.

Affectionately called Mama Pat, said she will name her next child Judas Iscariot.

She believes that Judas, who was one of the Apostles must also be appreciated for his betrayal of Jesus Christ.

It is common knowledge, mostly among Christians, of how Judas betrayed Jesus Christ by disclosing His whereabouts for 30 pieces of silver.

Being hated by many because of this act, Nana Agradaa explained that Judas was only used to fulfil the will of God.

To her, if not for Judas, Christians would still be wallowing in their sins and may never have gotten their redemption.

"If I’m to give birth again, I’ll name the child Judas. Judas is a name everyone despises, but for me, I like it. Ask me why," she said to her church members.

"If he hadn’t betrayed Jesus, we wouldn’t have gotten our freedom," Nana Agradaa explained.

The controversial evangelist said if the apostle were to be alive, she would have given him a car and a house for playing an integral role in her redemption.

"If he were to be alive, I would have gifted him a car and a house because if not for what he did, we wouldn’t have gotten our freedom," she noted.