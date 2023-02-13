DDEP: Speak up now and stop cowardly complaining behind the scenes – Prof. Gyampo tells gov’t officials

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit out at persons condemning former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for protesting the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In his opinion, lessons must rather be taken from the show of courage by the former Chief Justice who stood up to speak up on behalf of her colleague pensioners.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Prof. Ransford Gyampo admonished top government officials to speak up now and stop complaining behind the scenes.

“We must take lessons from what Sophia Akufo is doing. Better late than never. Top public servants who irresponsibly gag their mouths today, will regret their silence tomorrow, when they are old and on retirement.

“Dear Top Public Servants who are cowardly complaining behind the scenes, speak up now that you have the energy or demonstrate in the sun in future when you are weak, have BP, diabetes, and expected to be taking medication,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared on his Facebook page.

The UG Political Science lecturer added, “It is the height of arrogance for those who have invested their wealth in foreign offshore accounts to attempt to berate, re-gag, and stampede Sophia Akufo into silence. We made an honest mistake; it doesn’t mean Ghana belongs to them.”

Today, more pensioners have converged at the Finance Ministry to protest their inclusion in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The pensioners have been protesting every day in front of the Ministry since last Monday.