Three of four persons arrested over failure to disclose sources of income granted bail

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided an update on the four persons arrested last week over the failure to declare their sources of income.

On Friday, the OSP in a post on social media indicated that it has charged four people including Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban, and Peter Archibold Hyde for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

Mr. Siedu works with National Insurance Commission, James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator and John and Peter are senior officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Today, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has indicated that three of the four people have been granted bail after they appeared before the Criminal Division of the High Court.

“The Criminal Division of the High Court has granted bail to three out of four persons standing trial for failing to declare their property and income as directed by the Special prosecutor.

“Third accused person has been directed to appear at the next adjourned date. His excuse is on medical grounds,” parts of a post on the Twitter page of the OSP said on Monday, February 13.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a person is liable to a jail term of not below two years and not more than four years or a fine of not less than five hundred penalty units or both when convicted for failing to declare property and income.

Meanwhile, the substantive case against the accused persons is under investigation.