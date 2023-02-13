World Radio Day: Use radio to preach peace – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to broadcasters

Government has cautioned radio presenters and broadcasters who operate within conflict-prone areas in the country to be mindful of hate and spiteful speeches that may cause instability.

According to the government, it acknowledges the importance of radio, radio managers and broadcasters, but radio has also become a major tool for misinformation and disinformation to incite opponents of various groups instead of helping to bring peace and stability.

Delivering a solidarity message on World Radio Day marked today, 13 February 2023 globally, on behalf of the government of Ghana, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, cited the conflict in Bawku which he said is mostly fuel by various opponents on radio.

He, therefore, urged broadcasters to deliberately use their mediums to propagate peace and harmony amongst others.

World Radio Day is being celebrated across the Globe today.

The day is observed every year to raise awareness among the public and the media about the importance of radio and to encourage access to information through radio.

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is “Radio and Peace" to remember the unique power of Radio which touches lives and brings people together from every corner of the world.

Source: Classfmonline.com