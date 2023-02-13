Chief Justice suspends court of appeal hearings in four regions indefinitely

13.02.2023 LISTEN

Court of Appeal sittings in four regional capitals in the country have been suspended indefinitely.

This follows a directive by Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.

Thus, Court of Appeal sittings in “Tamale, Ho, Koforidua and Cape Coast,” have been suspended.

Also, “all appeals from the Northern Sector” of the country will be heard in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

The Northern sector includes: “Upper West Region, Upper East Region, Northeast Region, Northern Region, Savannah Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region and Western North Region and Ashanti.”

While “all appeals from the Southern sector,” including the will Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, and Greater Accra Region, will be heard in Accra.

All pending appeals in the Court of Appeals are “accordingly transferred to Kumasi and Accra respectively,” a statement from the CJ said.

Source: classfmonline.com