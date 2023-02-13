Let's promote peace, unity to help develop our communities — Nana Saforo Koto II to subjects

The Divisional Chief Otumfuo Brempong of Kumasi, Nana Saforo Koto II who also doubles as the Chief of Bekwai-Abodom in the Amansie District of Ashanti Region has stressed the need for his people to bury their differences and rally behind him to develop the town and those under his jurisdiction.

Nana Saforo Koto II made the statement in reaction to the situation where some youth in the area have been resisting development projects he intends to undertake for the area.

According to Asantehene's Brempong, as a chief he has good intentions for his people since the responsibilities of chiefs go along with development projects to improve the living standards of the people.

Nana Saforo Koto II said he is ready to forgive everyone who has offended him.

"I will encourage you to be at your positions within my jurisdiction as l have no idea to sack or demote you," Nana confidently assured his people.

He added that all he wanted from the people is unity, peace and stability to enable him develop the area.

Nana Saforo Koto II observed that in this era of technological advancement, it is a collective responsibility of all to ensure that the communities are well developed to catch up with the modern times.

"Therefore it is in line with this concept hence l am calling for peace and unity to help us develop our communities," Otumfuo Obrempong Nana Saforo Koto II emphasised.