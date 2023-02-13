Refusing to sign pink sheets doesn't automatically invalidate election results — Kwadwo Afari-Gyan

Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission Kwadwo Afari-Gyan has said a refusal by party agents to sign collation forms (pink sheets) during an election does not automatically invalidate the results declared.

At a lecture organised by the Rotary Club of Accra West on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, Dr Afari-Gyan also warned political parties against using just anybody at all as polling station agents since, according to him, a lot of brainwork goes into that job.

“Fortunately, in some elections, I have seen some big people serving as agents", he observed, adding: "Don’t go and recruit nonentities to go and do the work at the polling stations; it is brainwork".

Explaining the law that deals with signing of result forms, Dr Afari-Gyan said: "Refusing to sign the pink sheet, as we call it in Ghana, does not automatically invalidate the election results".

“Some candidates believe that if the agents don’t sign, it means the results are invalid.

"Sometimes, we are told that the candidates even tell the party: ‘If I lose very badly, don’t sign it’, thinking that it will be invalidated".

"No", Dr Afari-Gyan educated, pointing out: "Refusing to sign the pink sheet does not, automatically, invalidate the election results".

“What does the law say?" he asked.

"The law says if you are refusing to sign, you must give reasons in writing at the polling station why you do not sign it and then the Electoral Commission will later look into the reason that you have given".

"If you have not written any such thing, then ignore it".

“So, it is important to remember that being an agent at the polling station is brainwork; it is not a brawl, it is not a fight; you are not going to fight at the polling station. It is brainwork."

"The person must understand what is going on so that he can raise these things", the Dailyguidenetwork quoted the ex-Chair of the EC as saying.

"I have said many times that given the importance of pink sheets, I think nobody is too big to serve his or her party as an agent on election day", he stressed.

