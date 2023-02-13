Some policewomen disguise as prostitutes to gather intelligence and help arrest notorious criminals – IGP reveals

Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has reiterated his outfit’s quest to help clamp down on criminals in the country.

The IGP noted that they have been sacrificing a lot, including using some women of the service as bait.

They are made to disguise themselves as prostitutes to help trap criminals.

At a durbar with some police officers in the Bono Regional Capital, Sunyani, on Friday, February 10, Dr. Dampare averred that the security agency is also keen on bringing back its lost glory by way of ensuring internal discipline.

"Some of them, including some women, we were using as bait—they dress as prostitutes, unknown to everybody... to get intelligence for us and things we do, you don’t know or you think that the crime in the country has just shot to the lowest level magically? Do you know the things we have done? If we are to tell you, it will blow your mind," he said.

He added, “It is not the arrest we are interested in; we feel very uncomfortable arresting people because sometimes our own are arrested. When we started this policy of bringing discipline across the country, as many as about 18 police officers have been arrested and put in court for many traffic offences."

While they arrest and prosecute officers who go contrary to the rules, the IGP said they have been promoting hard-working and diligent personnel.

“For this whole idea that we are the people who know our rights, and that why is this person promoted and not promoted while the laws are there? It means you don’t read; go and read your CI.

“What you should know is that something that has never happened before has happened on our watch, and that type of promotion that is done probably to some few people at headquarters and others, we changed it… the Commanders they know the people who are killing themselves for this job; identify them, as long as they are two years in their rank, we will promote them," the IGP said.