African Court’s judicial work will not be effective without commitment of AU

Tema-Ghana, The judicial work of the African Continental Court will not be effective without the input and commitment of all stakeholders, including the African Union (AU) Member States, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has stated.

Lady Justice Aboud stressed that it is also important to note that the protection of human rights cannot be fully realized without the active participation of African citizens and the support of non-governmental actors, who represent the people of Africa for whom and on whose behalf the Member States established the African Court.

The African Court President made the statement in a 2023 Goodwill Message to stakeholders and copied to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

“African citizens should proactively engage with the African Court directly and through the African civil society to ensure the effective protection of their rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.

“On behalf of our Court, I, therefore, call upon all to lend a hand in the realization of the African Court’s vision of creating a continent with a viable human rights culture in order to support the objectives of Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

“We are looking forward to working together to ensure we have a better African Court and a better Africa that we want. Let us move our world forward — with and for human rights,” Lady Justice Aboud said.

She, however, admitted that the challenges are numerous, as evidenced by the high percentage of decisions that remain unimplemented and the withdrawals of the Declaration by some States.

The African Court President noted that the non-execution of the decisions of bodies vested with a human rights mandate by the States concerned is a threat to the human rights protection system in Africa.

“There is still time to initiate serious reflections on the future of our decisions in order to rise, through their effective implementation, the level of human rights protection, strengthen confidence in our institutions, and meet the challenges of our mission.

“This is the key to the success and credibility of our work,” she said.

She also revealed that the African Court has identified judicial diplomacy as a key component in its strategic plan tagged as the “African Court 2023 Blueprint,” to deepen its relationship and work with other stakeholders this year.

“We will strengthen the parameters of judicial diplomacy going forward this year,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud stated the African Court 2023 Blueprint is based on four main pillars to serve as the foundation to build an alliance toward the protection of human rights for peace and social harmony.

She said the blueprint focuses on the need for all stakeholders to build an alliance toward the pursuit of quality justice, strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, develop judicial diplomacy with other stakeholders, and enhance the visibility of the African court.

-CDA Consult II Contributor