Four persons arrested by OSP for failing to declare sources of income to appear in court today

Three public servants and one civil servant who were arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for failing to declare their sources of income are expected to be arraigned today, 13 February 2023.

The four will appear before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra.

They were arrested by the Special Prosecutor (SP) for failing to declare their sources of income.

“Four persons, 3 public servants and 1 civil servant have been arrested and charged by the OSP for failing to comply [with] and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374,” a tweet from the Office of the Special Prosecutor announced on Friday, 10 February 2023.

The four include James Keck Osei, John Abban, Peter Archibald Hyde and Issah Seidu.

Mr Seidu works with the National Insurance Commission (NIC) and Mr Osei works as an administrator with the Office of the Vice-President.

While Mr Abban and Mr Hyde are both senior officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Source: classfmonline.com