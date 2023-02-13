DDEP: Pensioners say 'we've opted out but still want official exemption' as picketing continues today at Finance Ministry

Some senior citizens who have been picketing the Finance Ministry to protest the inclusion of pension funds in the domestic debt exchange programme say even though they have decided to opt out of the voluntary programme, they still want an official exemption by the government.

They, thus, intend to continue with their picketing today, Monday, 13 February 2023 to push for that.

The seniors, who belong to the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, say they are continuing the picketing because no action has been taken by the government concerning the reservations they raised in their earlier manifestations.

The group's convener, Dr Adu Anane Antwi, said the group will converge on the ministry's premises between 10 am and 11 am today.

He told Accra-based Citi News that, “since we have not heard any exemption news since Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we have decided to continue our picketing today between 10am to 11am.

You don't respect old age - Ex-CJ tell gov't

Justice Sophia Akuffo, who partook in one of the pickets on Friday, 10 February 2023, said the government must show respect to the elderly rather than be wicked toward them by including their pension funds in the domestic debt exchange programme.

Speaking to journalists among the picketing pensioners, the former Chief Justice said: “We have had our ups and downs. A lot of us were from generations where we were encouraged to save for tomorrow and all that".

"We have been through times where all your savings become nonsense because of some government policies, then over the years, bit by bit, people have become more confident in the economy and investments”.

“Quite a number of people here today, when they retired last two years, put everything into government bonds; it is a contract and, now, all of a sudden, you virtually want to force them to agree with you that the repayment of the yield of their investment should be as you dictate it. Why?” she asked.

“Why are we in the mess? Nobody has fully explained to us".

"Yes, we took loans, what was it used for? And where is the accountability? Exactly what was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that, ‘help me and I help you’. No, you help yourself first, let me see if you are doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times”, she noted.

“I am over 70 years now. I am no longer government-employed, my mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking, and I am saying that we have failed, and it is important that the elderly should be respected".

"I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong.”

Source: Classfmonline.com