You sleep better when you’re in love regardless of where you sleep – Expert reveals

Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director at Medicas Hospital, Dr. Yaw Osafo has given the solution to the lack of enough sleep.

The medical expert noted that the best way for a person to sleep well is to be in love.

To him, people who always think about the excitement they enjoy in love don't struggle with sleep.

"You sleep better when you’re in love, even when you’re in a poorly ventilated room. When you’re curdled up against your loved one, I’m telling you, sleep comes and takes over," Dr. Osafo said in an interview on Accra-based JoyPrime TV.

According to him, having enough sleep helps one grow fit medically and physically, thereby protecting them from illness.

"When you sleep, things like growth hormone, which is important for growth, get released, and the rate of release hits its peak during sleep," he said.