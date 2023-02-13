Nautical graduates cry out for help regarding employment challenges.

As a result the Ghana Merchant Navy Officers Association (GMNOA), has initiated policymakers and implementers engagement on employment challenges graduates of marine and nautical engineering face after graduating from the Regional Maritime University (RMU).

The GMNOA stated this when Chief Engineer Pius Amani Dumashie, Vice Chairman; and Captain Etoenyo Onassis Bankas, General Secretary paid a working visit to Captain Kwasi Micah, Harbour Master of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The two groups discussed the plight of Nautical Science, Marine, and Electrical Engineering Graduates from RMU.

The Association expressed worry that in recent times, RMU graduates, particularly those from the marine engineering, nautical science, and electrical engineering programmes were finding it very difficult to secure cadetship positions onboard ships to commence their sea-going careers.

GMNOA during the discussion disclosed that some of the graduates have been unemployed from as far as 2017 when they graduated, which the Association described as very alarming.

They noted that the Association, which is an organization of the seagoing fraternity in Ghana was taking it upon itself to take measures to help mitigate the problem of cadetship placements for RMU graduates.

It noted that there seems to be an apparent lack of will on the part of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the RMU in doing more to create opportunities for cadet training after classroom work.

They also observed that there was undue delay in the implementation of the local content regulations as required under Ghana’s Carbotage Law.

The GMNOA noted that a lot of job opportunities could be created in the maritime industry explaining that the industry was a very ancient transport industry dating ages back.

The executive members said the industry was the first to facilitate intercontinental trade, adding that the Shipping industry currently accounted for 90 per cent of the total annual trade in terms of transport of goods and other commodities.

According to them, the late Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah inaugurated the Ghana Nautical College in 1958, with the sole aim of training seafarers for the then State Shipping Corporation (Black Star Line).

The Government renamed the College to the Regional Maritime Academy (RMA) on May 26, 1983, after passing the Regional Maritime Law in 1981.

He added that it was renamed and inaugurated as the RMU with a mission to promote regional cooperation in the West and Central African corridors.

-CDA Consult || Contributor