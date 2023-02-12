W/R: One die in accident at Apimanim

A driver of a Toyota vehicle with registration number GE 3040-12 died on the spot after his vehicle was involved in a fatal accident with a trailer with registration number AJ 27 10.

The accident happened at Apimanim in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly at about 10:20pm Saturday, February 11.

According to the driver of the trailer, the Toyota vehicle, which was travelling on top speed, ran into his vehicle.

“I stopped to urinate. I was just about entering the road again when the Toyota ran into my vehicle.”

According to a bystander, he heard the cry of someone calling for help after the crash.

“When I rushed to the car, it was the driver calling for help. Unfortunately, he stopped and I saw him give what appeared to be his last breath. He was the only one in the car. The car was lying on its side.”

With the help of some members of the Western Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) , who were returning from Jomoro on an official assignment, and some police officers, the mangled Toyota vehicle was overturned.

The driver was taken from the car afterwards.

As at the time of filing this report, preparations were underway to take the body of the dead driver to a hospital.

The driver of the trailer was still at the scene.

