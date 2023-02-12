Prince Kofi Amoabeng to take turn on 'The Time Keeping Dialogue Series'

A businessman and author, Capt (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng will take his turn as the guest speaker for the time Keeping dialogue series organized by Transformation Leadership Concepts, a behavioural and attitudinal change advocacy group.

The 6th edition of the dialogue series is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023, via zoom. The event will also be live on the Facebook pages of Georgina Asare Fiagbenu and TLC. Capt Rtd Prince Kofi Amoabeng is expected to speak on the topic; ‘’Time As a Critical National Resource.’’

Mr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng is a retired Ghana Armed Forces Captain and a seasoned entrepreneur. He is the author of the book ‘’The UT Story (Vol 1)’’.

The timekeeping initiative is being undertaken to help in creating a better timekeeping culture in Ghana. It was launched to improve the chronic lateness and lack of respect for time and timekeeping in Ghana.

The event will be chaired by Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman V, the chief of Adidome and communications for change advocate, and will be hosted by Mrs. Georgina, Asare Fiagbenu, a communication for development advocate.

The dialogue series has featured distinguished personalities such as Prof. Lade Wosornu, a retired surgeon, poet, and a fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Nana Kwasi Gyan Apenteng, communication and culture expert, Mr. Sydney Casely Hayford, social commentator, Manasseh Awuni, journalist and a social commentator, Ibrahim K. Asante, International speaker, trainer and peak performance strategist, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, motivational speaker and author, Mrs. Ewurabena Benin, learning facilitator and author, Yvonne Oppong Ayisi, a manager at CBG, among others.

The national timekeeping initiative is targeted at policymakers, media, legislators, event organizers, corporate leaders, politicians, teachers, professionals, the youth, civil society, and behavioral change agents.