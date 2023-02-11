Bawumia distances himself from civil servant OSP charged for not declaring source of income

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has distanced himself from Mr. James Keck Osei, a civil servant in his office, who was part of four persons recently charged for failing to declare their sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor in a statement on Friday said it has arrested four persons – three public servants and one civil servant – and charged them for failing to declare their sources of income.

The four, Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban and Peter Archibald Hyde are due to appear before the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra on Monday, 13 February 2023.

According to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr Siedu works with the National Insurance Commission while James works with the Office of the Vice President as an administrator.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President confirmed that Mr. Keck Osei is a Civil Servant with many years of working experience at the Jubilee House “dating back to periods before this government came into force.”

It however stressed that “the facts as disclosed by the charge sheets suggest it is a personal matter, unconnected to the Office or his role in the Office.”

-Citinewsroom