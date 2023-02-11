DDEP: Sophia Akuffo is the Yaa Asantewaa for bondholders; she has liberated us – Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has applauded former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo for joining members of the Pensioners Bondholders Forum to protest against government.

In his view, the former Chief Justice has made herself the Yaa Asantewaa for aggrieved bondholders and liberated all those who have been demanding their exclusion from the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Speaking in an engagement on the Key Points programme on Saturday, February 11, Lawyer Martin Kpebu called on others to also speak on behalf of aggrieved bondholders.

“Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has shown us the way. She has liberated us. I see her as the Yaa Asantewaa in this situation.

“Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo is part of government but when it was time to make a statement, she spoke up. We want the big people in the society to talk,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu stressed.

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was part of the protest by Pensioners Bondholders Forum on Friday at the Ministry of Finance.

She described the decision by government to include pensioners in the Debt Exchange Programme as wicked and illegal.

In an advise, she urged all pensioners not to sign onto the programme, adding that they will take government to court if they are forcefully included in the DDEP.

“Why are we in the mess? Nobody has fully explained to us, yes we took debt, what was it used for? and where is the accountability? Exactly what was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that ‘help me and I help you’, no, you help yourself first, let me see you doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times.

“I am over 70 years now, I am no longer government employed, my mouth has been ungagged and I am talking and I am saying that we have failed and it is important that the elderly should be respected. I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong,” Sophia Akuffo told journalists during the protest.