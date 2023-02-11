DDEP: Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before Parliament on February 16

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is scheduled to appear before Parliament on Thursday, February 16 to brief the house on the government’s debt exchange programme.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to the Business Committee of the House to summon the Finance Minister to make a policy brief on the programme due to the ongoing picketing at the Finance Ministry by pensioner bondholders for an exemption from the programme.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin presenting the business statement of Parliament for the ensuing week, said it was necessary for the Minister to appear before Parliament to provide answers to questions raised by constituents of members of the House.

He disclosed that the “Business Committee met yesterday, and it is our proposal that the [Finance] Minister appears before Parliament to answer some questions from statements submitted by members.”

“On the issue of the domestic exchange debt programme, pursuant to your directive, we engaged the Minister of Finance, and we had his assurance to be here on Thursday, February 16.”

He also expressed concern over lateness by government appointees to the House when summoned and admonished that punctuality should be a virtue to be upheld to ensure urgent resolutions of concerns of citizens.

“Considering the volume of work, especially questions that have so far been filed and the need to attend to all of these so as to enable members to give the needed feedback to their constituents, we urge all Ministers to ensure punctuality and ensure that they get their responses through to members on time.”

