13.02.2023 General News

First female to lead as commanding officer of the Transport Battalion of Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana Armed Forces have appointed Lt Col Justina Frimpong as the first female Commanding Officer of a Transport Battalion of Ghana Armed Forces.

Before her appointment, she was the deputy director of administration at the Army headquarters, Burma Camp.

The feat which was announced by the public relations of the Ghana Armed Forces indicated that she is the commanding officer of the Transport Battalion of the Ghana Armed forces.

She has had various courses and training both locally and internationally to prepare her.

Lt col. Justina Frimpong was born in Oyoko, Koforidua in the Eastern Region. She attended Ghana Senior High School, Koforidua and later studied Operations and Supply Chain Management with Green Hill College, Gimpa.

Atubugri Simon Atule
