African Court commends African Union for unwavering support in 2022

Lady Justice Imani Daud, President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has commended the African Union and Member States for their unwavering commitment in the year 2022 to engage in a constructive dialogue with the African Court.

She said the African Court cannot achieve its goal without the overall support of the African Union as the intergovernmental umbrella organization, stressing “it would neither work alone without support from the member states.

The African Court President was optimistic that although the ratification of the Protocol and deposit of the Declaration are slower than expected, “there is certainly a light at the end of the tunnel”.

Lady Justice Aboud, therefore, urged African governments who are yet to ratify the Protocol and deposit the Declaration to renew their commitment to the original aim that led to the establishment of the African Court.

“We will continue to conduct sensitization visits to African Union member states in 2023. We will continue to develop our partnership with member states, donors, and human rights stakeholders among others.

“We will continue our engagement with our host country, Tanzania, to make sure that the African Court building project becomes a reality,” Lady Justice Aboud stated in a 2023 Goodwill Message available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

She pledged that the African Court would continue the drive towards international accreditations, and continue to increase its recognition and reputation as a continental human rights court, both at home and abroad.

African Court President Lady Justice Aboud also called upon all African Union Member states and human rights institutions to lend a hand in the realization of its vision of creating a continent with a viable human rights culture in order to support AU Agenda 2063 objectives.

“We are looking forward to working together to ensure we have a better African Court and a better Africa that we want. Let us move our world forward with and for human rights.

“Let us continue to fight the battle, make the case for human equality, human dignity, and human and peoples’ rights for one and all,” she stated.

Outlining the African Court’s 2023 Blueprint which is based on four thematic pillars, Lady Justice Aboud said the 2023 Blueprint seeks to serve as the foundation to build an alliance toward the protection of human rights for peace and social harmony.

She said the African Court 2023 Blueprint hinges on a call for all stakeholders to build a coalition to pursue quality justice, strengthen inter-institutional cooperation, develop judicial diplomacy with other stakeholders, and enhance the visibility of the African court.

The African Court President, Lady Justice Aboud explained that the African Continental Court would strengthen inter-institutional cooperation of the bodies of the African Union vested with a human rights mandate.

The African Court President said as a requirement set out in the Protocol establishing the Court, with a view to fostering dynamic interaction between institutions working in the same field.

“It is the price for the promotion of human rights in Africa and the right of every person who considers that their rights have been violated and therefore have to be heard by our organs.

“We have a great responsibility in this regard, and one of the ways to foster the hope of a better future in the implementation of human rights at both the continental and national levels is cooperation and active partnership,” she said.

Lady Justice Aboud said as part of the African Court 2023 Blueprint it would continue with the judicial dialogue that it has already started with the high national courts, sub–regional courts, and also regional human rights institutions.

“The African Court will also collaborate with African Union Member States in a closer framework and through diplomatic channels,” Lady Justice Aboud stated.

Lady Justice Aboud said to enhance the visibility of the African Court to the member states, individual citizens, Non-Governmental Organizations and other human rights stakeholders would be scaled up.

—CDA Consult