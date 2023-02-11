Palestine condemns recent Israeli attack

11.02.2023 LISTEN

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has condemned the recent incursion by Israel’s Occupational Army in Jenin and its camp stressing the invasion had resulted in the martyrdom of nine Palestinians including an elderly woman with 14 other people injured and four others in critical condition.

This was in a statement copied and made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema through the Embassy of Palestine in Ghana, which stressed that the Israel Army also stormed the camp with dozens of military vehicles, bulldozers, and air cover disregarding humanitarian values and principles.

According to the statement, after the camp was surrounded, all entrances were closed while live bullets were fired leaving the victims to bleed to death because medical staff and ambulance were prevented from reaching the wounded persons.

The statement said the attack was extended to the Jenin Hospital and patients.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is therefore calling on the International Community to intervene and call the Israel army to order before the issue escalates into conflict.

—CDA Consult